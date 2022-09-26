ANITA MARIE LOCKEYER

(nee Valiquette)

October 7, 1940 – September 11, 2022

The family regrets to announce the sudden passing of Anita Marie (nee Valiquette) Lockeyer, at her family home in Little Current on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the age of 81. Born in Little Current to her parents Frank and Claudine (nee Phillips) Valiquette, both predeceased, Anita lived her entire life as a Haweater. Anita was mom to her sons, Greg (of Mindemoya) and Tim (of Little Current) and her grandchildren Devin, Justin, Riley, Caleb and Kayla. Anita is survived by siblings Frankie Valiquette (Nancy predeceased) (friend Linda), Brenda Morphet (Harold predeceased), Mike Valiquette (Lyn) and Zann Valiquette (Rob). Predeceased by sister Lenora Tooley (Baden predeceased). Survived by brothers-in-law Grenville Green (Brenda) and Don Cooper (Gertrude) (Karlene predeceased). Anita was a retired long-time teacher of the Manitoulin Board of Education after beginning her career teaching at St. Bernard’s Catholic School in Little Current where she taught 21 kids in grades one to four in one classroom. Anita also worked as on operator for Bell Telephone for 10 years in the era of one long and two shorts. Mom would also spend her summers as a youth alongside her siblings working at the Dodge Lodge in Kagawong where her father, Grampa Frank Valiquette, was the caretaker. Mom spent many years working behind the scenes to help support the Little Current Legion Fastball Team when Dad was the manager. Working alongside friends Don and Naida Prescott, they poured in many hours to make the annual Haweater Weekend Fastball Tournament the success it was…often staying up late Friday and Saturday night making sandwiches or parboiling sausages to sell at the food booth. Mom was a private person who, in her later years, became a diehard Blue Jays Fan, watching their every game on TV. Mom was an avid curler in her time, enjoying many bonspiels along the way. She continued her love for curling by watching as many games on TV as she could. Mom’s pet peeve on TV was her dislike for Victor Newman of the Y & R! Mom enjoyed many, many years at the family camp (not cottage) on Lake Mindemoya where they spent many weekends and the month of July. Hosting numerous family and friend gatherings for BBQs, bonfires, card games, 31 and Pace the Ace and everyone’s favourite game, lawn darts. The family would like to extend a big thank you to Dr. Roy Jeffrey for his many house calls, we are so lucky to have him take care of mom. Also, to the staff at the Bank of Montreal where mom was one of their favourite customers, the staff at Valu Mart who always gave her a hand, and special thanks to Jim Harasym for doing so many jobs for mom, especially over the past couple of years. Mom’s wish was to be cremated and it has taken place. A private family burial will happen on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11 am at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Little Current. Staying with mom’s and the family’s dedication to education, we ask that any memorial donations be made out to the Little Current Public School Breakfast Program, Postal Bag #339, Little Current, Ontario, P0P 1K0. Donations will then be split between the Breakfast Programs at Little Current Public School and Central Manitoulin Public School (Mindemoya). Please record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.