JAN TURLEY

Jan Turley of Gore Bay passed away suddenly at his residence on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in his 63rd year. Beloved husband for over 43 years to Laurie. Dear father of Marie (Kris) and Lee (Brian); cherished grandfather of Karina. Jan will be sadly missed by his brother Ian (BettyAnn) and sisters Anne Haycock, Gail Robbins, Lynne (Morley) Winter, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, great-great nieces/nephews and good friends. Predeceased by his parents Cyril and Joan (Tester) Turley and brother-in-law Bill Haycock. The most important thing in Jan’s life was family and friends. In his younger years, he loved to cook and entertain. He was very social and always chatted with people new and old to the area. He loved hunting and would often reminisce about the fun we had. Karina was the sparkle in his eye and he loved spending time and “sleep overs” with her. At the family’s request, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Gore Bay Rotary Club (Gore Bay Medical Centre) or the Angel Bus and may be made at www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.