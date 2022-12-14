Annual Christmas concert kicks off season for Manitoulin Secondary School

M’CHIGEENG—The show must go on! Despite challenges with sickness and attendance, the Manitoulin Secondary School annual Christmas concert went ahead as planned. The December 6 event celebrated the accomplishments of MSS singers and musicians and was, as Vice-President Dawn Noble-McCann noted, “a wonderful way to kick off the Christmas season.”

“We’re happy to have you here tonight to celebrate music again with us in person,” said music teacher Chris Theijsmeijer. “It’s been a challenging time in Ontario education these days especially with music classes and your support is greatly appreciated.”

Mr. Theijsmeijer led the senior concert band and choir through a repertoire of Christmas classics, a march, and ‘Back in Your Head’ by Tegan and Sara, a version submitted to CBC’s 2022 Canadian Music Class Challenge, arranged by Mr. Theijsmeijer.

MSS had their annual in-school talent show earlier that day and concert-goers were also fortunate to hear a repeat performance by several of those students.

Funds raised through donations and merchandise sales at the event supported the MSS music program. The senior band is hoping to enter a competition next semester and the school is working on a musical production for the end of February.