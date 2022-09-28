Annual Tour de Meldrum benefits Mindemoya Hospital

﻿MINDEMOYA—This year’s Tour de Meldrum bicycle ride has once again benefitted the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) Mindemoya Hospital site.

“All the funds we raised this year will be going to the ‘Let’s Emerg Together’ fundraising campaign for the emergency department expansion at the Mindemoya Hospital,” stated Dale Scott, organizer of the event.

A total of 26 riders, with five support vehicles, began their journey early Saturday morning on their trip to Meldrum Bay where riders had dinner and stayed at the Meldrum Bay Inn that evening, heading out on the return journey to Mindemoya Sunday morning.

“We have already raised $4,000,” Mr. Scott told The Expositor prior to the start of the ride.

This year marks the twenty-first year the ride has taken place. Mr. Scott initiated the annual event, riding solo the first year and with three participants accompanying him the second and third years. The event was launched with the idea of the ride being used to raise funds for the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary.

Usually, riders venture from Mindemoya to M’Chigeeng First Nation then to Kagawong, Gore Bay and continuing to Meldrum Bay.

This year, due to the poor conditions of both Highways 542 and 540, “we are having to take a different route this year for the ride, avoiding a good portion of the highways,” said Mr. Scott. “And we can’t have lunch in Evansville as we usually do because of the highway conditions.”

Mr. Scott noted, “the Silver Water Women’s Auxiliary has generously offered to provide lunch for all participants.”