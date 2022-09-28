Law & Order

Espanola driver charged with impaired after traffic complaint

On September 17 at approximately 5:30 am, the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint at the Swing Bridge at Little Current, on Manitoulin Island.

The complainant reported a vehicle was failing to proceed across the bridge on the green light and the drivers head was observed resting on the steering wheel. Police spoke with the driver and determined they had consumed drugs. They were subsequently arrested and returned to the detachment for further tests.

Christian Gauvin, 39 years old, of Espanola was charged with operation while impaired, alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired, blood drug concentration, possession of a Schedule I substance, cocaine; and possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on October 24.

Impaired driver charged on Highway 17

A Whitefish River First Nation (WRFN) man has been charged with impaired driving on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

On September 17 at 12:08 am, members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) detachment of the OPP received a dispute complaint on the side of Highway 17 in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Police located two individuals and it was determined that one person, who was the driver of a vehicle, was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Lee Jacko, 34, from WRFN, was charged with operation while impaired, alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on November 16.

The driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

No person was injured during the dispute.