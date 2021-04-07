April 7: PHSD reports one new case of COVID-19 for Manitoulin

Province enters stay-at-home order effective midnight

MANITOULIN—On Wednesday, April 7, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) reported one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoulin District, bringing the total active case count for the region to four. PHSD had also reported two cases of COVID-19 for Manitoulin District on Saturday, April 3.

As of press time Wednesday, there are currently 270 active cases in the PHSD, 252 of which are in Greater Sudbury; 14 active cases in Sudbury District; and four active cases for Manitoulin District.

This latest case of COVID-19 was reported shortly after Premier Doug Ford’s announcement that as of Thursday, the province would be entering a stay-at-home order due to rising rates of COVID-19 and over-capacity ICU beds.

“Effective Thursday, April 8, at 12:01 am, the government is issuing a province-wide stay-at-home order requiring everyone to remain at home except for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), for outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely,” a press release from the province states. “As Ontario’s health care capacity is threatened, the stay-at-home order, and other new and existing public health and workplace safety measures will work to preserve public health system capacity, safeguard vulnerable populations, allow for progress to be made with vaccinations and save lives.”

Full details of the order can be read here.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.