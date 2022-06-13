ARTHUR ATTILLIO BERTI

December 8, 1926 – June 9, 2022

In loving memory of Arthur Attillio Berti who passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Mindemoya Hospital on June 9, 2022 in his 96th year. Predeceased by his wife of more than 50 years, June Irene Goode. Art is survived by his four children Linda Wunderlich and partner Michael (predeceased) of Eady, Carol Jamieson and partner Dave Henderson of Mindemoya, Ron and partner Joahnna of Tehkummah and Silvio of Tehkummah; by seven grandchildren Sabrina (partner Rob), Dylan (partner Meagan), Beckett (partner Elyse), Nicole (partner Jamie), Melanie (partner Bruce), Lucus (partner Brittany), and Emma (partner Felix); and by eight great-grandchildren Lauren, Kharessa, Nekoma, Naomi, Noelle, Hayden, Charlie Mae and Boreal. Art and June built four homes together – the first in the early 1950s on Weston Road, the second at Orr Lake in Huronia in the early 1970s , the third in the village of Hillsdale in 1999 and the fourth in Mindemoya on Manitoulin Island in 2005. Over the last decade and half Art became a familiar and friendly character in the local community donating his time and woodworking talents in many ways and remaining active at the curling rink and the golf course into his 90s. More recently he was seen around town on his bright yellow tricycle or blue scooter on his daily trip to the grocery store and the post office, and for the last six months made new friends at the Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay. Art was a first generation Italian Canadian and one of four sons born to Silvio Berti and Mary Calsavara. Art was loved by many friends and relatives and always enjoyed a visit with a cousin or neighbour to share pictures and memories of June and his family with pride. Art had a full life rich with friendly relationships and will be missed by many, particularly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he loved so much. A Mass for immediate family will be held followed by interment at Hilly Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Donations in Arthur’s name can be mailed to the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary, 3 Main Street, Gore Bay P0P 1H0 or Manitoulin Health Centre, 2120B Highway 551, Mindemoya, Ontario P0P 1S0. Please put ‘EMERG TOGETHER’ in the memo line.