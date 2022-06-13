DAVID EARL LANG

David Earl Lang passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022, in his 83rd year. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol. Manitoulin has been his home since retiring from INCO in 1992. Predeceased by his sister Joanne; he will be missed by brothers Allan (Sue) and Brian; sister Kathryn Keenan (Pat); in-laws Doug and Sharon Alkenbrack; children Heather, Lianne, Marcia Ranger (Paula) and Kendal Maki (Kim); five granddaughters, many friends and, of course, his cat, Nomad. Much appreciation goes to the fabulous staff who cared for him at the Mindemoya Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be made through donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya Emergency Department Expansion https://www.mhc.on.ca/mindemoya-emergency-department-expansion.