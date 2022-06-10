Masks still required in local Island health care facilities

LITTLE CURRENT/MINDEMOYA, ON – The Ontario Provincial Government announced effective June 11th, 2022, masks will no longer be required in some public settings. These include hospitals, private hospitals and psychiatric facilities as well as other health care settings including clinics, community health centres, laboratories and specimen collection centres. The Chief Medical Officer of Health recommends masks still be worn in health care facilities to ensure the safety of yourself and those around you.

In conjunction with health care facilities across our region, including Health Sciences North, the Little Current and Mindemoya sites of MHC, as well as Manitoulin Central Family Health Team, Assiginack Family Health Team, Northeastern Manitoulin Family Health Team and the Gore Bay Medical Clinic will STILL REQUIRE those in attendance to continue to wear a mask. Should you arrive without a mask or be wearing a cloth mask, a medical grade mask will be provided. Screeners will continue to monitor incoming traffic for symptoms and mask compliance.

We ask those in attendance at the hospital or Health Care Clinics across Manitoulin continue to be kind and patient with those staff that are there to help and protect you.