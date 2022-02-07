ARTHUR KENNETH McISAAC

Arthur Kenneth McIsaac passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in his 31st year. Survived by his children Isaiah, Faith and Grace and their mother Ebony. Cherished son of Tracy and Art McIsaac. He will always be remembered by his sisters Nicole and Alexandria (Paul Visintini), grandmother Doreen Campbell of Spring Bay, Auntie Gloria and Uncle Reg McAllister, nephew Eli, niece Zoe and his lifelong friend Joseph Disavino and his mother Carol, as well as many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his grandfather Ken Campbell and grandparents Arthur and Isabella McIsaac. Arthur had a deep love of community and family and was always willing to lend a hand to help make anyone’s day easier. He was an active member of the Pentecostal church community and a strong supporter of all things Manitoulin. He loved the outdoors and exploring the bush, at one with his thoughts and nature. He could always be found tinkering and fixing things around the house, rebuilding himself a bicycle while teaching himself to play the drums. Visitation will be held at the Spring Bay Pentecostal Church on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 7-9 pm, where the funeral will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2 pm, live streaming www.sbpchurch.ca/online. Spring interment Grimesthorpe Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Teen Challenge (Sault Ste. Marie Branch www.tcnorth.ca) or in trust for his children (cheque mailed to BMO-Mindemoya or the funeral home) as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca. Due to COVID restrictions, masks must be worn and social distancing must be adhered to.