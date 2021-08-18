Assiginack Public Library Feature

‘Tigers’ by K. Ullas Karanth is a splendidly illustrated and very enlightening book about one of the most beautiful animals on the planet. Tigers are the largest of all in the cat family and are they are also dangerously close to extinction. They can still be saved if conservation action can gain ground. Karanth is a leading and prominent authority on tigers and his obvious care and concern for these truly magnificent creatures is clear and most definitely evident on every page.

Andre Picard is a health reporter columnist for the Globe and Mail. In his new book, ‘Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada’s Elders in the Wake of a Pandemic,’ the author gives a hard review of our country’s creation and acceptance of large scale senior institutions. Picard exposes the facts about our senior care structure. It is fragmented, understaffed, underfunded, under-inspected, neglected and not supported. Now is the time to correct this crisis because our elders deserve better.

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is a first novel by Delia Owens and it became a New York Times bestseller. It is a murder mystery, a tribute to the environment and a story of growing up. This novel is written through the observations of an abandoned child and it is set in the coastal marshlands of North Carolina’s Outer Banks. A gripping story of learning to trust, finding truth and solving a murder.

‘The Mystery of Mrs. Christie’ by novelist Marie Benedict is a story based on one of the biggest true mysteries ever—the unsolved disappearance and then sudden reappearance of the famous mystery writer, Agatha Christie. Benedict’s book is full of bewildering puzzles and quirky twists. It’s unpredictable and has a great conclusion. Mystery readers will like this one!

Young Adult Read: ‘War Stories’ by Canadian author Gordon Korman. After listening to his grandfather’s war stories, a young man is excited to join him on a journey to retrace his wartime journey, but there is more to the stories as hidden truths come to light.

DVD Pick: ‘Ordinary Love’ starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville. The story of an ordinary married couple who have a longstanding and exceptional love, which is put to the test by a cancer diagnosis–outstanding performances!

The library is continuing to provide curbside pickup service. You can access the library’s book and DVD collection on the Township of Assiginack homepage under ‘Library.’ Or you can call the library on Tuesdays or Saturdays (705-859-2110) between 10 am and 3 pm for help or assistance. The library wireless internet is always on and can be accessed outside the building and from the parking lot. The password is on the front door of the library.