Assiginack trailer owners will soon have to pay up

By
Tom Sasvari
-
Municipality of Assiginack Manitowaning

MANITOWANING—Anyone who owns a trailer in Assiginack Township who has not paid a licence fee will soon be required to.
Township CAO Alton Hobbs told council at a meeting last week, “there are a number of people that have not come forward to purchase a trailer licence. In the new year we will be collecting these fees.”

The cost to the township of lost revenues with people not paying their trailer licence fees is around $15,000, said Mr. Hobbs.
“I am just alerting council to what we are doing, because it’s not going to be popular,” said Mr. Hobbs. He pointed out that a township bylaw allows the township to add unpaid trailer licence fees to a ratepayer’s tax bill.

He said this process is in keeping with the rest of the province, including several on Manitoulin Island.
“We have to enforce this,” stated Councillor Jennifer Hooper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR