ATMOSPHERES: new works of renowned Northern Ontario artist Ivan Wheale featured September 11 – 26, 2021 at Perivale Gallery

ATMOSPHERES, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of Ivan Wheale, will open on September 11th at Perivale Gallery, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island, Ontario and will continue until the gallery’s seasonal closing on September 26th.

The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition will be uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website by 7am the morning of the opening, Saturday, September 11th Inquiries and sales will be welcomed as of 7am by calling 705 210 0290. Doors open at 10am.

Ivan Wheale will be in attendance at the gallery on September 18th 1 – 3 pm Masks are required and covid protocols will be in place.

Perivale Gallery’s 2021 hours are: OPEN 10 – 5 DAILY 705 210 0290

Ivan Wheale’s paintings are strong studies in realism, capturing the atmosphere, texture and nature of the landscape. His landscapes are in watercolours and oils.

Ivan was born in Sunderland, England in 1934 and settled in Canada in 1957. After living in Sudbury for a number of years, he moved to Manitoulin Island in 1975 where he now lives and works. Ivan is a self-taught artist whose work hangs in numerous public and corporate collections including the Queen’s Collection, Windsor Castle, the Government of Ontario, the Provincial Buildings, Ottawa, and the Lieutenant Governor’s, Queen’s Park, Toronto. He is the recipient of many awards including an Honorary Degree from Laurentian University, the Rotary International Paul Harris Award and the Canada Council. He was listed in the American Artists Survey of Leading Contemporaries in 1989. He has held over 94 solo exhibitions including three touring exhibitions circulating Ontario, and a fifty-year retrospective at the Centennial Museum, Sheguiandah. He has also contributed to over 65 group exhibitions. Ivan’s writing includes The Artist’s Conception, Manitoulin Expositor, 1985, and a five-year weekly television programme in Sudbury. He is a past member of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour and the Society of Canadian Artists. He was an art instructor at Haliburton School of Fine Arts, Elliot Lake School of Fine Arts, Cambrian College, Georgian College, the Ontario Arts Council and Laurentian University. Ivan Wheale has been a featured artist at Perivale Gallery since 1981.