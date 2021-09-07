Special weather statement: Up to 50 mm of rain expected by Wednesday morning

Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Significant rainfall expected tonight.



Showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected by Wednesday morning. Higher rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm are also possible and Rainfall Warnings may be required.



This rainfall is due to a low pressure system that is expected to track east across Lake Superior on Tuesday.



For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.