ATV driver arrested after fleeing police RIDE program

Wiikwemkoong, ON — December 10, 2025 —On December 9, 2025, at approximately 10:09 p.m., an ATV approached a Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) R.I.D.E. checkpoint on Wikwemikong Way and fled from officers. Police attempted to stop the ATV however the driver refused and officers did not pursue in the interest of public safety. Numerous officers remained in the area and continued efforts to locate the driver and ATV.

The incident concluded when the ATV, travelling on the wrong side of the road, collided with a police vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and immediately experienced a medical emergency consistent with an opioid overdose. Officers administered naloxone, and EMS transported the individual to hospital. He was medically cleared and later lodged at the WTPS station.

The investigation revealed that the adult male was currently before the courts on criminal charges and bound by conditions, including a curfew. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant and subject to a criminal driving prohibition.

The accused now faces multiple Criminal Code, Highway Traffic Act, and Off-Road Vehicles Act charges, including:

Flight from Peace Officer

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Prohibited

Failure to Comply with Release Order (×3)

Dangerous Operation

Mischief

The ATV was towed from the scene and impounded for 45 days. The accused is being held pending a bail hearing. 2

“Ogimaa Ominika and the Wiikwemkoong Band Council have been steadfast in supporting our enforcement initiatives,” stated Ron Gignac, Chief of Police, WTPS. “Their leadership and commitment to community safety are helping us remove repeat offenders and disrupt the flow of drugs into our community. Together, we are working to create a safer, healthier environment for all residents.”

As a police service, we continue to witness repeat offenders that have been released from custody following a criminal arrest and continue to ignore their orders and conditions of release. This is the 4th instance, where individuals driving All Terrian Vehicles have failed to stop for police in the past 6 weeks. In each occurrence, all operators that failed to stop for police were arrested and charged. In these occurrences, the operators were repeat offenders on judicial release conditions from the courts.

The Wikwemikong Tribal Police consistently adjust our interdiction, RIDE, and other investigative and enforcement methods to address crime trends, and criminal activities. These intelligence and investigative techniques are deployed to address nefarious and criminal intent. In this case, we are aware of repeat criminals using ATV, snowmachines, and cars in the use of criminal offences and this will not be tolerated.

WTPS reminds the public that impaired driving is a serious criminal offense and encourages community members to report dangerous driving or suspected impaired driving to police. To report non emergency activities, use our online portal at wtps.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.