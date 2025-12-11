LORNE AUSTIN LEESON

April 26, 1945 – December 5, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Lorne Leeson at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Anne (57 years). Cherished father of Angela Bowerman (Kerry), Brad Leeson (Dawn) and Kelly Leeson (Rick). Proud Poppa of Kurtis (Christine), Zachary (Ashley), Kyra (Jayden), Tanicia (Riley), Keanna, Tahlia, Ellianna, Kenadie and Brinlynn. Great-grandchildren Lyla, Maxwell and Hunter. The family would like to thank the Tehkummah First Response and the staff at Manitoulin Health Centre (Mindemoya) for their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be annouced at a later date.