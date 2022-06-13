BARB CRETZMAN

Barb Cretzman of Kagawong passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in her 64th year. Beloved wife of Dan and cherished mom of Shannon (Chad Larocque), Robert and Robin. Barb will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Ethan, Hailey and Erika Wadge, Lily, Zachary and Noah Cretzman, Justin and Brodie Groulx; her brother Wayne (Sascha) Mills; sister Cheryl (Rick) Cooper; brothers-in-law Paul (Kim) Cretzman, Randy (Bev) Cretzman; and sister-in-law Lynne Cretzman. Auntie to Chris (Nicole) Cooper, Katherine (Ryan) Kelly. Mom loved sports of all kinds especially talking while the Leafs played. Was very adventurous and up for anything and would try anything once. Loved gardening and living on Manitoulin Island. Loved her friends like family and loved family, especially my dad, more than anything in the world. She was a rock for not only our family but to anyone who needed it. When she loved she loved hard. Predeceased by her parents Fenton and Joan (Steadman) Mills. At Barb’s request, cremation has taken place. Join us on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11 am at 36 Poplar Dr., Kagawong for a casual Come and Go Celebration of Barb’s Life. All welcome. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lupus Ontario and may be made through

SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.