ELYAN EVA WHITE

October 6, 1931 – June 6, 2022

Elyan Eva White born on the 6th of October 1931, passed away on the 6th of June 2022 in Collingwood, Ontario at the age of 90 with her family by her side. Elyan spent the last few years of her life suffering from dementia at the Chartwell Georgian Traditions Retirement Home. She remained very positive and optimistic during her residency, and was commonly known to all the staff as a very pleasant and happy person. She was married to Bill (William) Gordon White until his passing on July 18, 2010. Elyan is survived by her three loving children Wendy, Gordon, Michael and their spouses Micheal, Janice and Kim respectively. She is also the cherished grandmother of Amanda, Alex, Christine, Nicole, Matthew and great-grandmother of Colby, Luca, Dexter and Declan. Survived by her two siblings Francine and Len Girard. Cherished sister-in-law to Katherine Vandusen, Irene Girard, Betty White, Carol and Gerald White and Grace White. Predeceased by brothers-in-law Gary Vandusen, Bob White and Raymond White. Elyan was a positive, non-judgemental person with an infectious giggle and a warm heart. With her love for cooking and baking she made a house a home for her family and friends. Family and friends gathered for a mass at St. Justin’s Parish in London, Ontario on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 1 pm. Luncheon followed at St. Justin’s Parish. A Celebration of Life will take place at Our Lady of Canada Catholic Church in Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island on Thanksgiving weekend and interment of ashes at the Providence Bay Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in honour of Elyan to the Hospice Georgian Triangle/Campbell House in Collingwood, Ontario.