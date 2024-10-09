Billings council debates over-use of Bridal Veil Falls tourist attraction

KAGAWONG—Billings township council agrees that something needs to be done to dissuade people from swimming at the Bridal Veil Falls due to the effects this has on fish spawning areas, other species and the ecosystem, but coming to a final decision on what that alternative should be is proving to be difficult. Council has directed township staff to do more research on the issue including discussing alternatives with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) and Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association (MSIA) to look at alternatives.

At a meeting last week Billings council had considered a report from CAO/clerk Veronique Dion. Mayor Bryan Barker read the background information, “Bridal Veil Falls has become an area of negative attention following the discovery of a deceased turtle on its banks. The activities at the falls have become concerning with individuals bathing in the small pool at the base of the falls, disrupting habitat by creating dams and using soap and shampoo, using the river to relieve themselves, throwing litter in the river and along the banks and fishing in the river during restricted times.” People also walk under the falls, stand or sit on the brink of the falls, garbage and other items are thrown in the river and even ATVs are used on the river trail path.

“This has sparked concerns from the community with letters and emails being received from as far as British Columbia, as well as online concerns where posts regarding the turtles have received hundreds of interactions including many concerns and some opinions on how to mitigate the risks posed to the ecosystem,” said Mayor Barker. “Some of the options include: the hiring of lifeguards and/or security guards to patrol the area; working with government agencies to introduce a park ranger co-op program to make Bridal Veil Falls and the Kagawong River a protected area; to install surveillance cameras; to remove the stairs leading down to the base of the falls; to fence off the area and close it to public completely; and, the most prevalent comment, to ban swimming in the Kagawong River.”

“The incident has shed some light on overtourism in sensitive areas such as the Kagawong River and the need to ensure certain areas are protected from the negative effects of human traffic,” said Mayor Barker. “And the community is now faced with trying to find an acceptable solution which will protect the ecosystem but also take into consideration the positive and negative impacts of tourism. Based on staff suggestions he said, “simple options for council to consider is to remove stairs to reduce the amount of visitors, rezone the area as a conservation area, pass a bylaw for ‘no swimming’ in the Kagawong River and install signage, work with agencies to introduce a learning experience for visitors (including habitat identification, importance of protecting species, species identification, etc.), introduce visual barriers in more sensitive areas to deter going into the river.

Mayor Barker pointed out late in the summer Manitoulin Streams, in partnership with the township, had posted signs educating people about the river being sensitive for aquatic wildlife. The Kagawong River is a fish sanctuary from mid-September to the end of October for pink salmon and Chinook salmon (and walleye and rainbow trout can be found in the river in the spring), and when people swim or walk along the river they are potentially damaging spawning habitat, stepping on spawning beds (with fertilized eggs) and destroying potential spawning areas.

“First of all, we are all upset with what is going on at the falls,” said Councillor Vince Grogan. “I have a couple of concerns, one being that someone knows who did this to the turtle. Is there an investigation being done by the OPP or the MNR?”

“I doubt it, the turtle issue would have long since passed the investigation stage,” said Mayor Barker.

“We can’t totally restrict people access from the falls,” said Councillor Grogan. “I would be in favour of having cameras and security, but this comes with a lot of expense. But what has been happening at the falls and river is for one, threatening the future generation of fish, wildlife and the ecosystem. We have to do something.”

Councillor Michael Hunt said, “I’m in favour of leaving everything the way it is and let people swim under the falls but only during June-August when the fish are not spawning. Obviously, making sure the fish and habitat are important to protect, and I am not in favour of anyone moving the rock structures or interfering with the fish habitat. I’ve never seen people using soap or shampoo under the falls-and I would not be in favour of this taking place.”

He pointed out every summer Kagawong is visited by a large sailboat from southern Ontario filled with people who are in training to sail a boat. “I have talked to them over the years, and they say this is a favourite spot and one they remember because they can get ice cream at the dock, walk to the falls and swim at the falls.”

“While I appreciate everything Councillor Hunt has said, and I haven’t lived here quite as long as he has, I did spend a lot of my work life (with the MNRF) working at the river. People swimming under the falls and at the river has me concerned on several levels,” said Councillor Ian Anderson. “The alteration of fish habitat is real and has huge effects. Manitoulin Streams has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to help protect the fish, habitat and spawning areas and not just for salmon but other species of fish. From my perspective, we need to protect the fish habitat.”

Councillor Anderson said while no one may know exactly how many people visit the falls and river every year, he has heard estimates of 45,000 per year.” This past weekend when I went to the area there were probably 200 people walking on the river banks, and only a few were causing any problems.”

“As is the case with everything, there are only a few that ruin things for everyone else, and laws have to be made to keep them from causing problems,” said Councillor Anderson. He suggested the township should encourage the MNR to enhance the patrols they already conduct of the falls area, especially during the fish spawning season.

“Another concern I have is the liability that comes when people walk behind the falls,” said Councillor Anderson. “All of the rock that is at the falls area had to have fallen off the top of the falls at some point. It would be a catastrophe if someone was under the falls and got hit by one of the slabs of rock. And there is nothing to guarantee when it will happen, just that it will happen in the future. We have to restrict access to this area. To just ignore this and hope everything will work out is not being responsible. I agree with leaving the staircase in place because it is part of our trail system. But things cannot remain status quo—we have to protect our environment, ecosystem, wildlife and the safety of the public.”

“This is not an easy issue to deal with,” said Councillor Dave Hillyard. “People travel to the falls from all over Ontario, and beyond. Whatever decision we make will affect our local municipalities and others. I agree with the concerns about our fish habitat and ecosystem. Personally, I am not ready to make a decision tonight. I think we should direct staff to do more research on this.”

Councillor Hillyard said “you can fix stupid” in relation to someone killing a snapping turtle at the falls this summer. He pointed out that Hamilton has hundreds of falls areas within its limits and doesn’t seem to have any problem with people swimming under any of them. He wonders if swimming has been banned in the city.

“Protecting our fish habitat, ecosystem and wildlife is part of our strategic plan as a priority,” said Councillor Hillyard. “I am not ready to make any final decisions. I would like to see staff reach other to other areas that might be in the same situation as we are.”

“My biggest concern is that we are dealing with the fish spawning season right now. Why can’t we get security people in now to monitor the falls area?” asked Councillor Grogan.

Mayor Barker noted that the walleye and rainbow trout runs occur on the river in the spring, and that the disruption of fish habitat can take place at any time of the year. And the river has many other species in it, such as crayfish. “Before we partnered with Manitoulin Streams and they carried out the rehabilitation work on the river, there were never any walleye spawning in the river.”

“We welcome tourists to our community, and visitors to Bridal Veil Falls,” stated Mayor Barker. “But they need to be respectful of what there is here. I think the most practical thing we can do is post no swimming signs at the falls because of the impact this has on the fish, ecosystem, habitat and spawning areas.”

“And there is the liability issue that Ian raised if someone is hurt by a falling slab of rock at the falls,” continued Mayor Barker. “I appreciate Councilor Hunt’s comments, but things have changed compared to years gone by. At the very least we need to post no swimming signs at the falls and enter a sign program with Manitoulin Streams to educate people on the ecosystem, what fish spawn here, where they spawn etc. Another solution would be for staff to start the process of amending our zoning bylaw and make the upper river a conservation area. But the most practical solution at this point, in my opinion, is to post no swimming signs.”

Councillor Grogan said, “unless there is enforcement in place for these laws it isn’t going to have any effect.”

“How are we going to have this enforced by putting up no swimming signs?” asked Councillor Hillyard. “We can’t get tickets handed out on the highway when people park illegally. We could even put up signs don’t jump off the falls, but if someone wants to badly enough, they are going to do this. Signs don’t work.”

Mayor Barker reiterated, “We can reach out to our community partners like the MNR and Manitoulin Streams and see what we can come up with in terms of solutions to the problems.”

Councillor Hillyard said if you google Bridal Veil Falls online there are sites that advertise people can swim under the falls, and videos show people doing this. “Social media has become a real problem in this area and maybe staff can reach out to these groups that are promoting swimming under the falls and let them know swimming is not advised.”

Council agreed to have staff do more research on options and put forward to council for further discussion.