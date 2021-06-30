Billings recognized for efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

KAGAWONG – Billings township has been recognized for achieving ‘milestone one’ for its greenhouse gas emissions community and corporate inventory.

“We have received congratulations as a township from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM),” stated Billings Mayor Ian Anderson at a council meeting last week. “It is always nice to be recognized for the township’s efforts and our moving forward to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

“I echo Mayor Anderson’s comments on our commitment to reduce GHG emissions, and it is nice to receive this kind of recognition,” said Councillor Bryan Barker.

A letter to Billings township dated February 2, Garth Frizzel, president of FCM and Frank Cownie, president of ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability states, “on behalf of the FCM-ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program, we wish to congratulate the Township of Billings for achieving Milestone 1 for community and corporate GHG emission. Achievement of this milestone signals that your local government has developed an emissions inventory. The Township of Billings has shown bold leadership in addressing these important issues, and we are pleased to share your achievement on the PCP website at fcm.ca/pcp. If you have requested a customized PCP Milestone Trophy for your municipality, you will receive the puzzle pieces symbolizing the milestones your local government has achieved by mail in the next few months.”

“We look forward to working with you in the development of a local action plan, as well as the implementation of actions, monitoring of progress and reporting on results for both corporate and community GHG emissions, which form the remaining milestones in the PCP framework. Your efforts, along with those of a growing number of PCP participants, are making a significant contribution to reducing Canada’s GHG emissions,” the letter continues.