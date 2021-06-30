Haweater Shriners, Historical Society make significant donations to MHC campaign

MINDEMOYA – The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) has received a significant contribution towards its ‘Let’s Emerg Together’ fundraising campaign from a couple local organizations, the Haweater Shriners Unit and the Central Manitoulin Historical Society.

“We have received a cheque in the amount of $10,000 from the Haweater Shriners,” stated Angela Becks, chair of the MHC fundraising committee at a presentation made by several members of the Shriners including Willis Campbell, Jim Corrigan, Moe Keller and Ted Taylor, to Tim

Vine and Paula Fields, co-chief executive officers of the MHC, Ms. Becks and MHC board chair Terry Olmstead, last week. “The Shriners are known for their support of the medical centre and their support for children including locally, who have to journey to and have surgery at the Shriners Hospital in Montreal.”

The Haweater Shriners donation of $10,000 was added to a previous donation of $5,000 for a total of $15,000 towards the Mindemoya hospital emergency department expansion and renovations.

Ted Taylor, on behalf of the Central Manitoulin Historical Society presented a cheque in the amount of $500 toward the MHC fundraising campaign.

“This is wonderful support provided by both groups,” stated Ms. Becks. She read a memo from Mr. Campbell which explained, “the Haweater Shriners are pleased to be here today, to present a cheque for $10,000 to add to a previous donation of $5,000 for a total of $15,000 towards the Mindemoya hospital emergency department expansion. All money has been privately donated through Haweater Nobles of the Shrine Club.

Mr. Campbell explained the local Shriners were established in Spring Bay, and had their base location in the Orange Hall years ago. However, “the hall was no longer being used, so the Shriners sold it.”

“We are very appreciative of this significant donation for our fundraising campaign, which will provide for a more comfortable setting for staff, doctors and patients,” said Ms. Becks.

The Central Manitoulin Historical Society has donated $500 to the Manitoulin Health Centre ‘Let’s Emerg Together’ fundraising campaign. In photo, left to right, is MHC board chair Terry Olmstead, Tim Vine and Paula Fields, coCEO’s of the MHC, MHC fundraising chair Angela Becks, and Ted Taylor of the Central Manitoulin Historical Society.

Mr. Olmstead said the donations “demonstrate the kind of leadership helpful in our fundraising campaign.”

Ms. Becks told the gathering, “these donations are part of our active phase of community fundraising. Hopefully they will set a precedent and other groups, organizations and people want to make a donation. It’s amazing how many people are digging into their pockets for dollars to help out.”

“Everyone who donated will benefit, as will all patients, with the renovations being carried out,” said Ms. Fields.

Mr. Taylor, on behalf of the historical society said, “we operate the Pioneer Museum. At our last meeting we decided to make a donation to this campaign.” He pointed out that due to the pandemic the museum has been unable to open this season. And he noted the historical society has unfortunately lost many members in the past few years with former members like Jean Williamson, Doug Lanktree, Burt Cooper, Wallace Campbell and Harvey Haner having passed on.

“Hearing those names is wonderful, they were all a big part of the community,” said Ms. Becks.

“The historical society is an important group, because it keeps the area history alive, as do other museums around the Island,” said Ms. Fields.

“We would like to thank both of your organizations for your very generous donations and support,” added Mr. Vine.