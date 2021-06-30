New location for COVID-19 mass immunization clinics on Manitoulin Island

Issued: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a new location for the mass immunization clinic on Manitoulin Island. Effective July 6, 2021, all mass immunization clinics previously scheduled at the NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current) or Mindemoya Missionary Church will take place at Manitoulin Secondary School (107 Bay St, M’Chigeeng, ON).

Dates and times of scheduled appointments are not affected by the location change unless you are called and receive confirmation of a new appointment time. This applies to first and second dose appointments. If you have any questions about your appointment, please call 705.674.2299 (toll-free 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Who can book an appointment?

Individuals aged 12 and over can book an appointment for a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to all groups who are currently eligible.

Anyone aged 18 and over in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts who received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than 21 days ago, or Moderna 28 days ago, or anyone who received AstraZeneca 56 days ago (at least 8 weeks) and who wishes to receive an mRNA vaccine is currently able to book their second dose. To ensure maximum protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, anyone 18 and over should book their second dose as soon as possible.

How to book an appointment?

To book online visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. this weekend, for an appointment.

Vaccine interchangeability

To ensure maximum protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, individuals should get vaccinated as soon as possible and attend a walk-in clinic or book their second dose as soon as they are eligible. With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading throughout Ontario, it is more important than ever to get your second dose to complete your vaccine series as full vaccination offers the greatest protection. All vaccines provided in Ontario provide strong protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Interchanging vaccines is safe, effective, and enables more Ontarians to receive their second dose sooner.

Preparing for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment

All vaccination clinics have COVID-safety measures in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Dress for the weather, you may have to wait in line if you plan on attending a walk-in clinic.

Wear a top that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the clinic.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).