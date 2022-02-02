Billings Township supports MHC capital projects

KAGAWONG – Billings Township council would like their share of the excess funds raised towards the purchase of four ventilators for the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) to go towards other capital needs the hospital may have.

“As the letter from the MHC outlines, there was more money raised than had been set for the goal on the purchase of the four ventilators at the hospitals,” said Billings Mayor Ian Anderson at a council meeting last week.

In a letter to Billings council dated December 14, 2021, Tim Vine, interim co-chief executive officer (CEO) of MHC wrote in part, “thank you for your support in 2020 in raising funds to purchase four ventilators for MHC. This was a very successful effort by the Island community and in a few short days, the $80,000 goal was exceeded. Once MHC finalized the purchase of the ventilators, a surplus of funds remained.”

“You generously supported this campaign, and with costs now expensed and a surplus remaining, MHC is seeking further direction from you regarding your gift. MHC would be pleased to either redirect your donation towards MHC’s other capital needs, such as the Mindemoya emergency department renovation and expansion project or return your donation to you.”

“Once again, I would like to sincerely thank you for your kind donation and support of Island healthcare,” added Mr. Vine.

Billings councillors Sharon Alkenbrack and Sharon Jackson forwarded and seconded a motion that council direct staff to reply, indicating the township would like the excess funds used to support other MHC capital needs projects.”