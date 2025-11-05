Top 5 This Week Billy Burgers for the win Local Expositor Staff - November 5, 2025 Column: Manitoulin Sporting Life Columns Expositor Staff - November 5, 2025 Column: Friends & Neighbours Columns Expositor Staff - November 5, 2025 Unravelling the mysteries of the Masons Local Expositor Staff - November 5, 2025 Crosswalk of honour Local Expositor Staff - November 5, 2025 More articles Billy Burgers for the win Local Column: Manitoulin Sporting Life Columns Column: Friends & Neighbours Columns Unravelling the mysteries of the Masons Local Crosswalk of honour Local MARIAN GILMOUR Death Notices Billy Burgers for the win NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff November 5, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The operators of Rich Man’s Chip Stand presented a $5,000 donation to the Manitoulin Health Centre to honour family friend Billy Debassige who recently passed away. From left is Lila Sloss, Jolene (daughter of Billy and Patty Debassige), Paula Fields, MHC CEO, Ryder (Jolene’s son), Richard Bayer owner of Rich Man’s. The proceeds raised came from a portion of sales from each ‘Billy Burger’ sold. The burger was named in honour of the late Billy Debassige. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Previous articleMARIAN GILMOUR