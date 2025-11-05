Top 5 This Week

Billy Burgers for the win

Expositor Staff
The operators of Rich Man’s Chip Stand presented a $5,000 donation to the Manitoulin Health Centre to honour family friend Billy Debassige who recently passed away. From left is Lila Sloss, Jolene (daughter of Billy and Patty Debassige), Paula Fields, MHC CEO, Ryder (Jolene’s son), Richard Bayer owner of Rich Man’s. The proceeds raised came from a portion of sales from each ‘Billy Burger’ sold. The burger was named in honour of the late Billy Debassige.

