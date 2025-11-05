Crosswalk of honour

Top 5 This Week

NewsLocal
From left, Comrades Charles Adam, Doug Clarke, Linda Bowerman, Christy Deschamps, Duane Deschamps, Mayor Al MacNevin, Kari Bourque, Joe Hannah, Paul Abbott, Roy Eaton, Sylvain Boucher; OPP Constable Berkley Parisien, OPP and Ted Bemister were on hand for the official unveiling of the Remembrance crosswalk in downtown Little Current last week. There are two such crosswalks on Water Street, courtesy of the Northeast Town public works crew. The photo also shows a veterans’ memorial banner on the lamp post in the centre of the photo, one of 82 throughout the community, and the town cenotaph’s WWI soldier looking on. SEE STORY ON PAGE 10. photo by Kevin Spikes

