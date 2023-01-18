Blizzard Open golf tournament benefits MHC ‘Let’s Emerg Together’ campaign

MINDEMOYA—The organizers of the annual Blizzard Open Golf Tournament have donated $2,000 to the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) ‘Let’s Emerg Together’ campaign. All funds raised from the tournament held at Brookwood Brae Golf Course this fall were designated for the renovation and expansion of the Mindemoya Hospital emergency department.

On September 10, 80 golfers gathered in Mindemoya for 18 holes of golf followed by a steak dinner. Marj Moody, a retired emergency room nurse at the Mindemoya site, has been the driving force behind the Blizzard Open Golf tournament since its inception. Every year, the funds raised have been designated for health care within the community.

“It was so nice to see golfers back on the course enjoying a great game, an amazing day of visiting topped off by a wonderful meal,” said Ms. Moody. “Thank you so much to Brookwood Brae Golf Course for hosting us and doing such an incredible job.”

“Thank you as well to Karen Cranston, my co-coordinator for this year for all of your hard work to bring this event to life,” continued Ms. Moody. Both Ms. Moody and Ms. Cranston also thanked the tournament sponsors for their contributions toward a wonderful day.

“Thank you so much to Marj, Karen and all the golfers for continuing to make health care a priority in this community,” said Paula Fields, president, and chief executive officer (CEO) of MHC. “This is a must-attend event that sells out every year. I will be sure to get my name on the list for 2023! Thank you again to everyone who participated and we look forward to welcoming you all into the newly-expanded emergency department in Mindemoya.”