Burns Wharf Players looking to return to the stage in 2023

﻿MANITOWANING—The Burns Wharf Theatre Players is planning to relaunch in 2023, after being dormant for several years because of the pandemic.

“I’m the musical director of Burns Wharf Theatre and I’m here to present what I think is some good news,” stated Ray Scott, at an Assiginack township council meeting last week. “First off, I would like to thank council and then provide an update on where we are.”

“Burns Wharf Theatre was quiet during the pandemic,” said Mr. Scott. “We would like to thank council for providing us a terms of reference to use and economic development officer Shelba Millette worked together with us to get everything in place for funding applications. Council and the municipality supported the process for our submission for funding applications. He pointed out council has also provided support to the theatre by allowing for a venue to perform.”

Mr. Scott told council, “we are now in the final spring of becoming incorporated. We think this is the right time for this and to facilitate growth and enhance the relationship with Assiginack council.”

“In the 2023 season we will be presenting at least one show,” stated Mr. Scott. “We have a show in the works. Our organization also has a vision of growth, with a five-year plan, that would project that we would have a $100,000 revenue per annum.” He noted, however, that the theatre is a non-profit organization and expenses are as high as revenues derived from ticket sales for productions. The theatre’s current plans include hiring two employees including an operations manager, along with a visual technology person.

“We think our five-year plan is realistic, it would support two paid subscriptions and be offering a subscription (to ticket holders) series as we would be looking at having more than one show a season in the future,” said Mr. Scott. Burns Wharf will also be looking at holding classic concert series and be summer youth theatre camp group. “We are seeking to diversify what we are offering to the public, not only musical but other forms of theatre, and holding a number of different shows each year.”

Mr. Scott noted, “we have been told when we put on shows that local businesses say they see a revenue increase. We hope to be ale to provide even more economic stimulus for local businesses.”

Mr. Scott added that he will be able to provide more details on the theatre’s plans and the show it is looking at having on stage in the next few months.