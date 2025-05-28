C.C. McLean feted by Eco-Schools Canada

GORE BAY—Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay has received the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) Go Green Globe Award!

“Charles C. McLean Public School achieved the highest honour in Eco Schools Canada-Platinum,” the RDSB award citation states. “Good On One Side bins are located throughout the school, lights and devices are turned off when not in use, and students bring

litterless lunches to school. Grade t2 students enjoyed a tree planting project with Manitoulin Streams, and primary students prepared their very own land acknowledgments. A stone soup activity taught students about food waste and clothing drives diverted textile waste from landfills.”

Richard Panton, a custodian at Charles C. McLean Public School received an Award for Excellence from the Raiinbow District School Board (RDSB). In photo from left, Bruce Bourget, director of education, trustee Linda Debassige and trustee Lisa Corbiere-Addison, right present the award to Mr. Panton.

In winning the Go Green Globe Award, C.C. McLean, “students raised Chinook salmon from egg to smolt in the school’s micro-hatchery and are reducing their carbon footprint by tracking the number of times they use alternative transportation to get to school. Students even followed a polar bear as a means of supporting Canadian species at risk. The entire school took part in Bundle Up Day, World Water Day, Take Me Outside Day and a community clean-up for Earth Day.”

Richard Panton, a custodian at C.C. McLean Public School was presented with a RDSB Award for Excellence. “Richard Panton has high standards and works very hard. His attention to detail ensures that offices, classrooms, hallways and grounds remain safe, clean and welcoming,” the award citation reads. “Compassionate and calm, he demonstrates patience and understanding when interacting with students. His comprehension of Applied Behaviour Analysis strategies creates a nurturing environment that enhances student well-being. A valued member of the school community, Richard listens to students read and supports school fundraisers. He helps with the school’s micro-hatchery, checks on the fish eggs during holidays and participates in the release of the fingerlings.”

Mr. Panton, “Assists with setup and tear down for events, including concerts and physical education activities, and ensures construction projects go off without a hitch. Richards’s caring demeanor and infectious smile have touched the hearts of many throughout his 10 years at Charles C. McLean Public School. Students even know his favourite cookie is Little Caesars chocolate chunk.”

The RDSB presented a Community Partnership Award to Lopes Limited/Coniston Industrial Park Ltd., at the awards ceremony last week. “Recognizing the need for skilled workers and high-quality tools and training to educate young people in the trades, Lopes Limited and Coniston Industrial Park Ltd. are investing in the future. This year, they were the lead sponsor of the board’s Tech Skills Competition. Tools and supplies have also been provided to schools, enabling students to practice their skills. Their most significant investment will hit the road this fall. They have leased a new truck and purchased a new trailer for Rainbow schools outfitting it with tools and supplying materials for Think Trades Workshops. Board staff will travel to elementary schools across the Rainbow district to bring opportunities to Grade 7 and 8 students on a larger scale. Students will learn tool safety, woodworking, metal tooling, simple electrical and plumbing tasks, graphic design and 3D printing. The hands-on experience will inspire students to pursue the trades in secondary school and pathways to exciting careers.”

RDSB honoured its dedicated employees and community partners with the 2025 Apple Award, awards for outstanding contribution to the Co-Curricular program, community partnership awards, the Go Green Globe Awards, awards for excellence, the Barbara Konarek Memorial Award, and the William N. Roman Teacher of the Year award. Individuals with 25 years of service were also recognized. The awards celebration was held on Tuesday, May 20 in the Sheridan Auditorium at Sudbury Secondary School.

“The board awards represent a rich tradition of honouring excellence in Rainbow schools,” said board chair David Farrow. “We are proud of our award recipients for their individual and collective contributions to Rainbow schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island. They represent the values that we cherish, model and teach.”

“Award recipients are champions for children and youth,” said Director of Education Bruce Bourget. “Together, they reflect the experience, energy and enthusiasm that make Rainbow schools great places for teaching and learning. They give of themselves to provide a strong circle of care and, in the process, open doors, enabling students to build confidence and achieve their full potential.”