Calling for back-up!

By mid-day last Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Services Officer John Hill had already filled the interior of his cruiser with non-perishable food items, toys and $400 in cash donations in the annual OPP Stuff-a-Cruiser Christmas campaign.

Parked outside the Mindemoya Foodland grocery store with rooftop lights flashing and with several more hours left in the campaign, Constable Hill had to call for a back-up cruiser to assist in moving this first load of donations to Manitoulin Family Resources Food Bank and Thrift Store.