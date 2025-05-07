Canadians place Manitoulin in Top 10 must-visit destinations

Out of 2,000 nominations submitted to CBC national competition

Out of 20 finalists Canadians voted for top 10 throughout April

MANITOULIN—Congratulations! Manitoulin Island has been voted as one of the top 10 destinations in Canada. I repeat, TOP 10!

In early March, The Current program (on CBC radio) announced that they wanted to create a Canadian “Travel Bucket List.” Listeners were asked to send in suggestions of their favourite places to visit. The idea was a response to the desire of many Canadians to spend their travel dollars in Canada.

Canadians embraced the idea. Two thousand destinations covering the ten provinces and three territories were suggested. The team at The Current managed to create a top 20 list. During the month of April, CBC host Matt Galloway talked with the people who had suggested the 20 places. All the nominations sounded incredible, and their nominees were passionate presenters. Listeners were asked to vote for their favourites online, to narrow down the list to a manageable top 10. Almost 50,000 votes were cast.

Little Current’s Ellie Poirier nominated Manitoulin Island. Ellie, a relative newcomer to the Island, very eloquently described Manitoulin’s special qualities in her nomination and on air. “All island communities boast a quiet way of life, with neighbourly attitudes and not a single traffic light in sight after you cross our beloved Swing Bridge.” She suggested that “visitors shouldn’t miss out on experiencing Anishinaabe culture while on the Island – powwows are a summer highlight for her.” On the live radio show she added that a hike up Cup and Saucer, especially in the fall, was not to be missed. Clearly Ellie represents the neighbourly attitude she alluded to and she is a wonderful addition to the island.

Manitoulin reigns in the top 10 with 9 other exceptional locations: Basin Head Provincial Park, Prince Edward Island; Bonavista, Newfoundland/Labrador, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia; the Drive from Amherst to Masstown, Nova Scotia; Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland/Labrador; Quebec City, Quebec; Saint Andrews, New Brunswick.; Stratford, Ontario; and Tofino, British Columbia.

Manitoulin stands out on this list not only for being just one of two Ontario destinations and one of three west of Quebec, but for its unique Indigenous cultural experiences.

“Manitoulin is a very special place to the Anishinaabe and the settlers who enjoy it together. It is a mandatory stop for domestic and international visitors seeking a connection to nature and world class Indigenous tourism experiences. Visiting Manitoulin is a transformative life event that will mold one’s perspective and world view. It is no surprise to us at Indigenous Tourism Ontario that it’s been voted a top 10 Canadian destination,” commented Kevin Eshkawkogan, President and CEO, Indigenous Tourism Ontario, on the top 10 position.

Manitoulin’s place in top 10 is truly well warranted. Mnidoo Minising or Odawa Minis has been the home of Indigenous people for thousands of years as demonstrated by oral tradition, archaeological evidence and historic documents. It has been a home and destination for millennia.

“It’s no surprise that Odawa Mnis (Manitoulin Island) is one of only two destinations in Ontario to be nominated among Canada’s top ten bucket list locations,” Luke Wassegijig, Tourism Manager, Wikwemikong Tourism commented on the top 10 announcement. “Manitoulin Island holds deep cultural significance for the Anishinabek people and what makes it truly special is the unique blend of Anishinaabe and settler histories, and how we all share those stories through events and experiences. The Island has some of the most breath-taking landscapes, natural attractions and pristine waters that are collectively part of a shared vision of sustainability. Lastly, this nomination shows the important role that Indigenous tourism plays in building quality destinations, immersive travel experiences and diversified economies in Canada.”

Visitors have been attracted to Manitoulin Island for more than 150 years. Arriving by steamship, car, train, and ferry, 19th and 20th century visitors were interested in many of the things that attract people today.

Back in 1879 when this newspaper was founded, passenger boats brought tourists and regular seasonal visitors to Manitoulin. The late Sandy McGillivray wrote in The Little Current Story: “The newspaper at the time observed that Manitowaning was ‘… full of summer visitors.’” “Besides the natural beauty, tourists came for fishing, cruising and hunting.”

A 1940 brochure entitled “Where to go on Manitoulin Island” provided visitors with a small map, the ferry schedule, and listed 59 resorts varying from Mrs. K.L. Corbierre’s tearoom and free camping site in Excelsior at “the extreme end of West Bay” to A.A. Hunt’s Havelock Hotel in Kagawong where rooms were available for $2.50 a night.

In the 1960s the “Manitoulin Espanola and the North Channel” brochure featured Turners detailed map on one side, and an extensive list of “Things You Can See and Do on Manitoulin” as well as 39 “points of interest” on the reverse side. The “things” emphasized natural activities such as listening to lapping waves and crying loons, eating shore dinners, finding bluebells and glacial stones while the “points” included many still popular places including Cup and Saucer Lookout, Wikwemikong “North America’s only unceded Indian Reserve” and Bridal Veil Falls.

Thirty-five years ago, Rick and Julia McCutcheon of The Manitoulin Expositor recognized that Manitoulin was a well-kept secret that needed to be shared. They asked their young reporter Robin Duncanson (Robin Melton then) to create trips or tours around the Island. Their idea and Robin’s efforts resulted in the now renowned Manitoulin Day Trips Guide. The guide included information about accommodation, hikes, and activities and encouraged visitors to stay awhile and explore, not just travel through or past.

Coincidentally in 1989 while touring friends around the Island, I repeatedly encountered visitors asking for directions. Their questions usually were along the lines of, how long it would take to drive from the ferry to the bridge, or to the West End and back. I reluctantly provided directions but rarely resisted adding: “you can’t see the Island in a day” and “there’s dozens of things between here and there.”

That fall I started writing ‘Exploring Manitoulin’ –It was simply an attempt to use some my research on island history to encourage people to slow down and appreciate the island. I believed then and still believe that a knowledgeable visitor will stay longer, wander respectfully, and return again and again.

Debby and Jib Turner, the generous proprietors of Turners of Little Current, responded enthusiastically to the win. “Turners are very excited about Manitoulin Island being nominated by CBC listeners to be in the top 10 places to visit in Canada. For five generations we have shared the beauty and history of Manitoulin Island and are excited to continue. Let your adventurous nature lead you to Manitoulin Island.” Debby and Jib noted that a quotation that Jib’s grandfather inserted on the Turners brochures years ago, Rudyard Kipling’s The Explorer poem, continues to inspire us today.

“Something hidden. Go and find it.

Go and look behind the Ranges –

Something lost behind the Ranges.

Lost and waiting for you. Go!”

I humbly suggest that the people of Manitoulin embrace this win and run with it. Manitoulin fans embraced this contest and won. The win is a credit to existing island fans. What’s next? Take the win and show visitors why we won, how they can enjoy the island, stay longer, try new activities, and return year after year. We can all make visitors feel welcome, whether they are from near or far. A simple “hi, welcome” or “aanii, biindagen” could make their visit memorable. Maybe add a “have you tried/visited/tasted _____?” This will not only keep us in the top 10 with fans but will ensure island popularity and prosperity into the future.

Shelley Pearen is the author of Four Voices The Great Manitoulin Island Treaty of 1862, Exploring Manitoulin, and transcriber, translator and editor of the 3 volume Wikwemikong Diarium 1844-1853, 1854-1863, 1864-1873.