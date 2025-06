GEORGINA ELLEN HARI

(Ferguson)

The family of Georgie Hari invites friends and loved ones to a Celebration of Life in her honour on Saturday, July 5, 2025, between 1 pm to 3 pm at the Sheguiandah Seniors’ Hall, 14 Townline Road, Sheguiandah. Please join us in remembering Georgie’s life, sharing stories, and celebrating the love and joy she brought to all who knew her. A light luncheon will be served. All are welcome.