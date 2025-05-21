Central council expresses cautious interest in gas fired waste repurposing

Closed system would create own gas to ‘cook’ organic and inorganic waste, creating salable power in the process

CENTRAL MANITOULIN—A notice of motion from Councillor Dale Scott, “That we recommend to Council that the West project as presented to Water, Waste and Education Committee be supported in principle” was tabled at the May 8 meeting of council.

The West Project refers to a proposal by Gagnon Renewables Inc. of Gore Bay to build a gasification plant that would turn the municipality’s waste, currently being trucked to a commercial landfill off-Island following the closure of the municipality’s last landfill site, into electricity and reusable materials.

Mayor Richard Stephens noted that the decision to support the project “in principle” was essentially made in order to allow the proponents to apply for funding, indicating a measure of municipal support, but that council continued to have some concerns about the project.

Councillor Derek Stephens noted that while he was not opposed to the motion “in principle” he had concerns that the technology was still unproven. “How you get that proven, I don’t know, but I look back at, say, our forefathers, who are coming around with horses and buggies and somebody comes along and says, ‘we’re going to invent a train, or we’re going to invent the car,’ I can imagine what they said. “I don’t think so. Now we have trains and planes and stuff and who knows what?” He noted that “this is new technology, there are other technologies out there. I know there are councillors who want to know how that works, but nobody out there with a patent that’s ever going to give you that information on the proprietary details of their product. This is the fourth time I have been on council and heard a presentation on this project.”

Councillor Stephens said he needed more details to support the concept fully, but that he was okay with agreeing “in principle” to allow the proponents to move forward with funding applications.

Councillor Scott said that he brought the motion forward for discussion. If the project becomes successful, he notes, the municipality will benefit. He proposed that residents would prefer a solution that would be local.

“Although exporting waste may be more cost effective, at least in the short term, but prospective gain during the plants development is that the municipality and its residents would prefer a local solution that they can depend on,” he said. “The thermal treatment option presents an opportunity to manage waste slowly and reduces the long-term liability associated with.”

Among the other concerns voiced was where the plant would be located.

“We are currently trucking our waste to Espanola, if the site is in Meldrum Bay, what would the savings in transporting our waste be in that situation?” said Mayor Stephens. “There are still a lot of questions.”

Other concerns centered on the lack of detail on how the plant works, voiced by Councillor Bisaillon.

Councillor John Bisaillon requested a recorded vote. Voting in favour of the motion were Councillors Diebolt, Farquhar, Scott and Stephens, while Councillors Bissaillon, Brian Mitchell and Mayor Stephens voted against the motion.