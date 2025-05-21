Ross family acknowledged by MHC for one of the largest-ever bequests

$750,000 bequest honoured during Nurses’ Week

LITTLE CURRENT—Legacy donations are an important part of any community’s support for their local hospital, and Manitoulin Island is no exception. Retired nurses and health professionals gathered in the Anchor Inn recently as part of the Manitoulin Health Centre’s recognition of Nurses Week and the contributions of the family of the late Waveline (Wavie) Christina Ross, her parents and her siblings whose legacy donation is $750,000.

Wavie Ross was a well-respected and beloved Registered Nurse who practiced at the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) in Little Current for 32 years, providing care and skill both as a nurse and later a supervisor until her retirement. Ms. Ross passed away in Espanola in 2014 at the age of 62.

“There are only three of four of us who are still working at the hospital who had worked with Wavie,” said MHC CEO Paula Fields, adding that it seemed only fitting to invite Ms. Ross’ retired colleagues to the unveiling of a plaque honouring hers and her family’s legacy contributions.

That decision proved to be sentient as laughter and conversations taking place between old friends and colleagues filled the Anchor Inn bar side to overflowing as the nurses were shepherded into their seats for a photograph.

Ms. Fields pointed out that MHC does not receive any funding for capital improvements from the province, making fundraising campaigns and legacy bequests from community members very important.

“Although we receive funds each year from the province, this money supports operating expenses of our two sites, such as heat, hydro, drugs, supplies, salaries, etc,” she said. “These funds do not cover the replacement of expensive equipment.”

The plaque being unveiled bears an inscription that reads “in loving memory of the Ross family; John, Lillian (parents), Waveline and Alvin (siblings).”

“John and Lillian began their live together in Newfoundland and eventually moved to the Sudbury-Manitoulin District where John served as a police officer and they started their family. Alvin spent his work life driving transports, eventually working for Manitoulin Transport out of the Lively office.”

“Waveline (or Wavie as she was known) graduated from the Registered Nursing Program at Cambrian College in 1975. In 1976, she began her nursing career at St. Joseph’s General Hospital, now the Little Current site of the Manitoulin Health Centre, where she was employed for 32 years. Wavie nursed in departments throughout the hospital and as a supervisor later in her career. She was known for her sense of humour, compassionate care and love of MHC.”

Above the citation on the plaque is a photograph of the Ross family at dinner in the Pinewood Restaurant in Espanola.

Retired nurse Bob Quackenbush recalled working with Ms. Ross for several years and heartily concurred with the plaque’s assessment of her character and career. “She was a great person to work with,” he said.

Dr. Mike Bedard also worked with Ms. Ross and had nothing but good things and admiration to say about her. “She was an amazing woman,” he said.

Legacy donations, such as those provided to the MHC by Ms. Ross and her family are also known as planned gifts or gift planning. These allow individuals to make significant contributions to the MHC beyond their lifetime through their will or other estate planning arrangements. Such donations can have a lasting impact on the healthcare services available on Manitoulin Island.

Donating through a will, individuals can specify that a certain amount of their estate, or a percentage, be donated to the MHC. Other planned gift options can include bequests of cash, securities, or property.

A donor can also name the MHC as a beneficiary of a life insurance policy or you can designate the hospital as a beneficiary of a retirement plan. There is also the option of setting up a trust where the MHC receives a percentage of the trust over time.

Legacy donations can create a lasting legacy for the community by supporting the hospital’s operations and future needs thus contribute to a more resilient and capable healthcare system on Manitoulin Island.