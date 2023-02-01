Chandler rink kept out of finals at N. Ontario curling playdowns

KENORA—Things didn’t go as well as hoped for local curler Jordan Chandler and his brother Kyle in the Northern Ontario Curling Association playdowns this past weekend as they were kept out of the finals of the competition after winning two games and dropping three. The finals saw two Sudbury based rinks squaring off, with the Tanner Horgan rink winning by a score of 7-5 over the Sandy MacEwan rink. Mr. Chandler previously curled with the MacEwan team.

The Chandler rink, which included skip Brad Jacobs, vice Jordan Chandler, second Kyle Chandler and lead Jamie Broad, started out strong in the provincials, held in Kenora, January 24-29.

On January 25, the Chandler rink defeated the Chris Glibota rink 8-1, and the next day they scored four in the 11th end to win 10-6 over the Sandy MacEwan rink of Sudbury.

However, the local rink lost its last four games, 7-1 to the Trevor Bonot rink of Fort William, then 8-5 in a rematch with the Sandy MacEwan rink, and a 6-4 decision to the Tanner Horgan rink of Sudbury, the eventual winner.

In the finals, the Sandy MacEwan rink, which included Dustin Montpellier, Lee Toner, and Luc Quimet, squared off against the Tanner Horgan-skipped rink. The Horgan skip rink included vice Darren Moulding, second Jacob Horgan and lead Colin Hodgson.

The provincials are not the first time Brad Jacobs and Jordan Chandler have curled at a provincial tournament. Mr. Chandler stepped in for the Jacobs rink last year at the event to fill in for Marc Kennedy. The Jacobs rink, which at that time included E.J. and Ryan Harnden in addition to Mr. Kennedy, won the event to advance to the Brier national championship, with Jordan Chandler joining the rink as an alternate.

It’s an interesting fact that two competitors from the Sudbury-Manitoulin area at the playdowns each included two brothers: Jordan and Kyle Chandler and Tanner and Jacob Horgan.