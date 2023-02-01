NewsLocal Noojmowin Teg Family Wellness Day was brisk fun By Michael Erskine - February 1, 2023 FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrint Snowshoe races were great fun for all ages. photos by Michael Erskine Child Nutritian Coordinator Cody Leeson dishes up some venison stew to help fuel the day’s events during Family Wellness Day in Aundeck Omni Kaning. We have muffins! Risin was warming up with a healthy snack during the Noojmowin Teg Family Wellness Day in Aundeck Omni Kaning. Storytelling and cedar tea were the order of the day in the tipi set up on the Noojmowin Teg Health Centre grounds.