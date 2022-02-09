Cheryl Fort nominated as Ontario PC candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin

ALGOMA-MANITOULIN—Cheryl Fort has been nominated as the Ontario Progressive Conservative party candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin for the next provincial election.

“I am incredibly honoured to join Doug Ford’s team, which is dedicated to building Northern Ontario and working to ensure a northern lens is used when working in our communities,” said Ms. Fort. “Having served as mayor and being active within the community (Hornepayne), I understand what issues matter most and I look forward to addressing them by having a seat at the table at Queen’s Park.”

Ms. Fort was first elected in 2016 as town councillor, and was elected as Mayor of the Township of Hornepayne in 2018, becoming the second female Indigenous Mayor to be elected in Ontario. She is also a locomotive engineer for the Canadian National Railway and serves as a Northern zone director for the Ontario Good Roads Association (OGRA).

Ms. Fort is an avid community volunteer, having served as a local school board trustee, library board chair, hospital board member and Legion youth education chair.

“We are thrilled to announce another strong candidate like Cheryl Fort who will represent the people of Algoma-Manitoulin well,” said Ken Kennedy, president of the Algoma-Manitoulin PC Riding Association.

Ms. Fort is running against incumbent New Democrat Michael Mantha and Liberal candidate Timothy Vine in the provincial election set for Thursday, June 2.