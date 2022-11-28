CHRISTIE GEIB

(nee Golden)

July 6, 1927 – November 19, 2022

Born in Whitefish Falls on July 6, 1927, Christie peacefully departed this life on November 19, 2022, with her loving family present. Beloved wife of Martin Geib (1925-2001). Mother of Marie (predeceased), Lyle (predeceased), Dale (Heather), John (Barbara predeceased), Diana (Keith) and Andrew (Barbara). Grandmother of Christie (Victor), Denise (Warren), Kelley, Jeremy (Caroline), Jesse, Bonnie, Amanda and Ocean (Sarah). Great-grandmother of Tyler, Kahlan, Rhys and Sophie. Survived by her brother Gordon (Maxine). Cherished daughter of Ellen and Richard Golden (both predeceased). Predeceased by her siblings Dewey, Katie, Adrian, Eugene, Lenora, Vernon, Mae, Helen and Winston. As per her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. Please celebrate her life by caring for others as she demonstrated throughout her Journey.