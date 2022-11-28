DONNA ELIZABETH CORBIERRE

(nee McDonald)

January 18, 1935 – November 19, 2022

A forever resident of Manitoulin, Donna Elizabeth Corbierre passed away peacefully with her sons, whom she loved, by her side at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Mindemoya at the age of 87. Daughter of the late Elizabeth and Charles McDonald. Predeceased by her cherished husband Douglas Cecil Corbierre. Predeceased by her sisters Norma and Doris McDonald. Loving mother of Rob Corbierre, Kent (Carla) Corbierre and Judy (Cam) Smith. Grandmother to Kian, Mallory and Mack (Lindsay), and great-grandmother to Evelyn and Gabriella. Treasured aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law and cousin to many both passed on and present. Sadly missed and never forgotten by many families, friends and community members, many of whom she thought of as family, who loved her and whose lives she touched. Will be lovingly remembered by family and friends for her deep love of family, friends and community, her warmth and kind heart. Proudly remembered for her years of service, kindness and desire to help others through her driving for The Cancer Society and Children’s Aid Society, active involvement with Little Current United Church, participation in Little Current Hospital Auxiliary and many years of service working in healthcare. She started in the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in the physician’s office and then as an administrative assistant at the Manitoulin Health Centre for 27 years. Memories will be cherished by family and friends of many years of camping at Batman’s and countless social and family times. Donna’s family is thankful and grateful for the support and care of many of her friends and neighbours during these last few months. Memorial Service for family and friends was held at the Island Funeral Home on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11 am, luncheon followed. Burial of ashes in Mountain View Cemetery in the spring. Donations can be made in Donna’s honour to Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary, PO Box 640, Little Current, ON POP 1K0 or to the Canadian Cancer Society, 55 St. Clair Ave. W., Suite 500, Toronto, ON M4V 2Y7. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at

