Collision leads to impaired charges

GORDON TOWNSHIP, ON – On May 17, 2022 at approximately 10:49 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision on Poplar Road in Gordon Township.

The complainant reported that a vehicle was in the ditch and that the driver was passed out. After speaking with the driver, officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered that resulted in a fail and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Beth WAGNER, 45-years-old from Robinson Township was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on June 22, 2022.