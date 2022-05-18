Two traffic complaints lead to refusal charge

BURPEE AND MILLS TOWNSHIP, ON – On May 17, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint of a vehicle that was all over the road travelling on Highway 540 in Robinson Township.

While officers were patrolling for the described vehicle, a second traffic complaint was received regarding the same vehicle. The complainant reported that the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver it was determined that they had consumed alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Michael JONES, 39-years-old from Grand Bend was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure or Refusal to Comply With Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor, contrary to section 42(1)(a) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on June 22, 2022.