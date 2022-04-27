Concerns expressed over plans to hire new marina manager

A call for change in Assiginack

To the Expositor:

Wondering what is going on in our community of Assiginack? I have no reason to understand our council. I was informed I was not going to be marina manager this year. Every year, Bay Street Marina is full with a waiting list. What is the problem? Do we not want to make money? We have a person coming in and we had to pay for her marina training.

It is time for taxpayers to wake up. Remember, this is election year. Let’s make a change for the best of Assiginack.

Cheryl O’Brien

Manitowaning