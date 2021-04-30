COVID-19 update April 30, 2021: Manitoulin adds one new case

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting one new active case of COVID-19 on Manitoulin on April 30, 2021, bringing the district’s total case count since the start of the pandemic to 38, with just one current active case.

The total number of active cases throughout the Sudbury and Manitoulin areas stands at 87 as of April 30, with 1,859 cases resolved. Today’s update brought an increase of 17 cases, with nine more classified as resolved, for a net increase of eight.

PHSD’s COVID-19 numbers have been on a decline for the past several weeks as the province is in the midst of the Ontario-wide shutdown, but this progress could quickly reverse if individuals do not continue to closely follow public health measures, even if they have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Preventive public health measures include limiting one’s social contacts and staying home as much as possible, especially if someone is feeling unwell; staying two metres (six feet) from others; wearing face masks unless medically exempt; and frequent handwashing and coughing or sneezing into one’s elbow or a tissue, then throwing away the tissue and immediately washing one’s hands.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.