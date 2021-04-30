Chi-Cheemaun ferry service will not start until further notice

OWEN SOUND – The Ontario Ministry of Transportation released a bulletin Friday, April 30, stating that it would be delaying the start of the 2021 Chi-Cheemaun ferry sailing season between Tobermory and South Baymouth until further notice.

“Ferry services between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island originally scheduled to begin on May 7 have been delayed until further notice. The government is monitoring the situation closely and will provide an update by May 21,” the bulletin stated.

MTO’s bulletin stated that the province’s priority is to protect the health and well-being of Ontarians and prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is why Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) has delayed the start of the season.

“All reservations affected by this delay have been cancelled. At this time, OSTC will be in contact with customers with reservations on regularly scheduled sailings between May 7 and May 20, 2021 and will assist them with rescheduling transportation to a later date,” the bulletin continued.

Customers who wish to receive direct text-message updates on the Chi-Cheemaun’s service status can now text OPT IN to 613-703-9026.

Any passengers who seek more information on refunds and the trip rescheduling process can email info@ontarioferries.com for details.

