COVID-19 vaccine clinics underway this week for eligible recipients in Sudbury and districts

This week, the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to more groups of eligible recipients in Sudbury and districts. Currently, only those eligible, based on Provincial direction, can get vaccinated. Public Health Sudbury & Districts has been working directly with partner agencies to identify those individuals to ensure they book their appointments to get vaccinated. As more vaccine becomes available, additional groups of individuals will be offered the vaccine.

“We recognize that people have many questions about how and when they or their loved ones can receive the vaccine and are encouraged by people wanting to take the step to further protect themselves from COVID-19 through immunization,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “Rest assured, we will continue to provide regular updates on eligibility criteria and who will be next in line. Once a person is eligible to receive their vaccine, they should book their appointment as soon as possible. It is so important that people receive this protection. These special immunization clinics have been planned to make this happen as safely and quickly as possible,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics present many unique requirements and challenges that have not been faced in previous vaccination programs. This week, Public Health plans are being put into action to offer the vaccine at mobile and mass immunization clinics. Eligible recipients include staff and essential caregivers of long-term care homes, residents of retirement homes, and highest priority health care workers, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidance (Government of Ontario). Second doses will also be offered to residents of long-term care homes. Vaccine clinic details have been provided directly to eligible individuals.

Health care workers have answered the call throughout this pandemic to provide essential services to those in their care. Offering them vaccine is another step to keep them healthy and able to respond to those in need. When all reasonable steps have been taken to complete first-dose vaccinations of all staff, essential caregivers, and residents of long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes, first-dose vaccinations may be made available to the remainder of the Phase One populations.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is appreciative of everyone’s patience as we rollout this unprecedented COVID-19 immunization program. At this time, individuals who are not identified in the current phase are not able to add their names to a wait list or pre-book vaccination. Over time, everyone living in Sudbury and districts will have access to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. Dates, times, locations, and eligibility for future immunization clinics will be announced when details are known. As we move through the immunization of priority groups identified by the Province, Public Health will provide regular updates to notify residents of current eligibility criteria and clinic details.

Public Health continues to welcome general questions about the vaccine and remains committed to keeping the community informed about our immunization progress. Please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) for more information.