NORTHEASTERN MANITOULIN—Crime Stoppers and the Manitoulin OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in providing information relating to a theft investigation.

Between August 6, 2022 and August 20, 2022 unknown individuals attended a property in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) and stole electrical wire. The estimated value of the wire is approximately $28,000.

Police are seeking any information relating to this occurrence.

Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers is convinced someone has information on the identity and/or the whereabouts of the suspect/s. A Guaranteed Minimum $1,000 reward is being offered for tips received before midnight on Thursday, August 31, 2022, if the information leads to apprehension of the accused. The reward may be divided if multiple successful tips are received.

For tips received after the deadline, the standard process for determining reward amounts will apply.

If you want to provide information on the location of this suspect or have any information about other criminal activity, and you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip on our secure website www.sudburycrimestoppers.com .