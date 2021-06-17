Deceased identified following weekend hit and run in Espanola

(ESPANOLA, ON) – An individual, struck and killed by a vehicle in Espanola, has now been identified.

On June 12, 2021 at approximately 12:49 a.m. officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a pedestrian walking on the roadway on Highway 6 north of the bridge in Espanola.

Shortly after, police located a deceased person on the southbound lane of Highway 6. The deceased has been identified as Sky SAGASSIGE, 18 years-of-age from Sables-Spanish River Township.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. Anyone with video surveillance or dash cam video from around the time and area of the occurrence is asked to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.