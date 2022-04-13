Dewar family syrup auction breaks record for highest bid

﻿PROVIDENCE BAY—The Dewar family’s eighth annual maple syrup auction has broken another record, with this year’s winning bid being the highest yet!

“The auction was excellent with the winning bid of $1,200 (for the first litre of maple syrup produced at the Dewar family maple syrup shack in Providence Bay),” stated Travis Dewar last Saturday. “The bid set a new record (breaking last year’s winning bid of $1,100).”

“William Doff, of Spring Bay, put in the winning bid,” said Mr. Dewar.

As was reported in last week’s edition of The Expositor, the annual auction was held between Monday and 6 pm last Friday. The winning bidder receives the first litre of maple syrup produced by the Dewar family and all funds raised through the auction, through bids and donations, goes to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

Mr. Dewar said, “after the auction, an anonymous donor called and said they would like to match the winning bid. So, we raised over $2,600 in total with the winning bid and donations.” Over the eight years of the auction, a total of $12,221 has been raised through the auction for the cancer foundation.

“Our goal this year was to make it past the $10,000 mark overall,” said Mr. Dewar. “It’s the generosity of the Manitoulin Island people who follow the auction and participate that make it such a success. A lot of people watch every year and make a bid. And we can boast that we had a bid of $1,200 on a litre of our maple syrup.”