Dominic Beaudry named new associate VP, academic and Indigenous programs at Laurentian

﻿SUDBURY—Laurentian University has announced the appointment of Dominic Beaudry of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory as the new associate vice-president, academic and Indigenous programs (AVP-AIP) starting October 1. Mr. Beaudry is a former Wiikwemkoong Director of Education.

“In this role, Mr. Beaudry will play a leadership role in promoting, developing and implementing initiatives and programs that support the Laurentian University native education council mission to support self-determination of Indigenous peoples. As part of his role, Dominic will focus on ensuring access and support for retention and graduation of Indigenous students. As the new AVP-AIP, Mr. Beaudry will continue to focus on and support recent initiatives and programs including the Maamwizing Indigenous Research Institute, the Indigenous Sharing and Learning Centre which houses Indigenous student affairs, and the ongoing commitment to increasing Indigenous content across the curriculum,” a Laurentian release explains.

“As an Anishnaabe historian and language advocate, Mr. Beaudry brings extensive experience in Indigenous education, and strategic and land-based learning,” the Laurentian release continued. Most recently, Mr. Beaudry served as an education officer with the Ontario Ministry of Education. Prior to that, he served as a teacher and Anishnaabe language and culture facilitator.

Mr. Beaudry, who could not be reached for comment, is currently a member of the Laurentian University’s Native Education Council. He is also a member of the Northeast Indigenous advisory committee at Science North and the program advisory committee for the general arts and science programs at Cambrian College. Mr. Beaudry holds degrees in education and history and as an Anishnaabe historian, he is currently pursuing his Ph.D at Laurentian in Human Studies and Interdisciplinarity.

“We would like to extend deep gratitude to Dr. Susan Manitowabi for serving as interim associate vice-president, academic and Indigenous programs. We are grateful to the members of the advisory committee for their commitment of extensive time and energy throughout the search,” Laurentian said. “We look forward to working with Mr. Beaudry as he brings broad and deep experiences as an Indigenous leader in education.”