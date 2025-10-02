DONALD A. BUTTS

December 28, 1931 – September 19, 2025

A Life of family, God and music. Donald A. Butts, a 35-year resident of Bullhead City/Lake Havasu, Arizona, passed away September 19, 2025 at 93 years young. Don was born December 28, 1931 in Saginaw, Michigan, to Walter and Norma Butts. Don attended Saginaw schools, in 1950 he graduated from Arthur Hill High School, where he excelled in sciences and the passion that would identify him the rest of his life, his violin. His talent won him lead chairs in the Saginaw and in Lake Havasu Symphonies. His “fiddle” delighted other audiences with toe-tapping songs like “Turkey in The Straw” and it is said that when Don played his violin in church, the sweet sounds brought tears to many eyes. In later years he played a Bluegrass Banjo, and he, along with other gifted musicians, entertained at Bullhead City’s finest bars and restaurants for beer. After high school graduation, Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Roswell, New Mexico, during the Korean War. After completion of his service, he returned to Saginaw to work in the Saginaw Steering Gear Engineering Department. His time at Steering Gear won him two life achievements: several patents and a bride, Patricia Ahrens. In 1969, Don and Pat, in partnership with his sister Sally and husband Bob Zahnow, purchased a fishing resort, Northernaire, on Manitoulin Island. They so enjoyed this tremendous lifestyle change in the tourist business that they continued hosting a multitude of guests for 20 years. Since the resort was seasonal, it left time for the other pursuits Don loved: hunting, fishing, curling, woodworking and volunteering with the local ambulance service. Selling the Resort in 1988, Pat and Don retired to the warmer climate of Arizona. After Pat’s passing in 2013, Don met Karen Barnes and he continued to live and love for his final 12 years. Don had another talent, that for making friendships and for fitting into his new communities. He was a man with a keen sense of humour, a big heart and a kind soul. A man who could be counted on in any situation. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Don is survived by Karen Barnes and his first wife, Lou-Anne Weiszbrod; children David (Shelly) Butts, Dan (Janet) Butts, Sue (Mark) Basinger and Mike (Jeff) Weiszbrod; grandchildren Kyra, Kody (Julia), Jeremy (Caryn), Andy and Jeff (Michelle) Butts; Tiffany (Chris) Brand, Jennifer (Ray) Bruning, Rebecca (Eric) Lutey and Michael (Michelle) Weiszbrod. Sister: Sally (Don) Zahnow; and many great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Community Lutheran Church, 2755 Ricca Rd., Bullhead City on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 10:30 am. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2350 Adobe Rd. in the Clubhouse at 1 pm. All who loved Don are welcome to attend.