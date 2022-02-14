DONNA AND JAMES NEVILLS

DONNA (MCDOUGALL) NEVILLS

and

JAMES NEVILLS

Together in life, forever together! On February 14, 2022, our parents Donna (McDougall) Nevills, 90, and James Nevills, 95, left this earth on their own terms, holding hands together as they had for 73 years of marriage. Donna is survived by her sister Margaret (McDougall) Arnold and husband Harold (predeceased), and brother Glen (predeceased) and wife Beth. Predeceased by brother Norris, sister Toots (Doris) and husband Jim Strain, and sister Phylis Poth. Jim is survived by his sister Irene (Montgomery) and husband Bill (predeceased), brother Charlie and wife Faye. Predeceased by brother Harry and wife Jean, sister Helen and husband Rod McLean, brother Bob (Robert) and wife Lois, sister Florence and husband Keith Callaghan, and brother Ronnie. Forever loved and never forgotten by their five children and their spouses, Norris and Rossanne, Brad and Susan, Tim and Marion (predeceased), Joanne and Bill Armstrong, and Brent and Tami. They also leave behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends. All of these, they loved and touched deeply. A graveside ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre, Let’s Emerge Together fund.